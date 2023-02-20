Business icon Red McCombs passes away at 95 years old

San Antonio business icon Red McCombs passed away at his home on Sunday, his family announced in a statement. He was 95.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio business icon Red McCombs passed away at his home on Sunday, his family announced in a statement. He was 95.

In the statement released Monday, the family of McCombs, who was known as a car dealership magnate and philanthropist, said he was surrounded by family.

McCombs was also pivotal in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio, and owned the team two separate times. He also owned the Minnesota Vikings at one time.

The McCombs family released the following statement:

The entire McCombs Family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Red McCombs, passed away on Sunday February 19, 2023. As he drew his last breath peacefully at home, he was surrounded by family that loved and adored him. Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways. But to us he was always, first and foremost, “Dad” or “Poppop.” We mourn the loss of a Texas icon.

While McCombs was known as a multi-business tycoon across Texas, he and his wife, Charline, planted their roots in San Antonio. She passed away in December 2019.

Red McCombs was born Billy Joe McCombs on Oct. 19, 1927, in Spur, Texas, but to the world, he was known simply as Red.

He served in the Army after World War 2 and later used his GI bill to study business and law at the University of Texas at Austin. There, the business school, softball stadium and north end zone at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium were later named in his honor.

After graduating from UT, the Longhorn worked at a Ford dealership in Corpus Christi while awaiting a corporate job.

“After selling ten in one weekend, he was hooked and never made it to that corporate job,” a biography released by his family states. “McCombs immediately began selling 30 or more cars a month, and within half a year set out on his own.”

In 1952, he opened McCombs Used Cars on Water Street in Corpus Christi.

He expanded to San Antonio when he took over operations of a struggling car dealership owned by his first boss, Austin Hemphill.

He later became the owner of the dealership, which is now known as Red McCombs Ford, and his empire expanded to more than 60 locations.

In the early 1970s, McCombs and a group of local businessmen, including Angelo Drossos, John Schaefer and Art Burdick brought professional basketball to San Antonio.

They purchased the failing Dallas Chaparrals before the 1973-1974 season and renamed it the Spurs. They played their first game against the San Diego Conquistadors on Oct. 10, 1973, at the HemisFair Arena.

“While the first years were tough, the city of San Antonio eventually latched on to the Spurs and the common identity it offered for San Antonio. The team truly does belong to the people of San Antonio.