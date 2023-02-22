90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SCAM ALERT: SAPD warns of scam callers posing as officers, demanding money

If you receive one of these scam calls, you can report it to SAPD’s non-emergency phone line

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Police Scam, SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Scammers are posing as San Antonio police officers and telling victims they have been flagged for purchasing suspicious equipment before demanding money.

The police department issued a warning about the scam Wednesday afternoon.

SAPD said the department “will never contact residents over their financial status or ask residents to pay a fee over the phone.”

The suspects are asking victims to purchase gift cards to pay a “fee,” some asking for money through payment apps.

Additionally, SAPD said they would never ask for personal identification information, such as driver’s licenses or social security numbers.

You can report the scam call to SAPD’s non-emergency line at 210-207-7273.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email