SCAM ALERT: SAPD warns of scam callers posing as officers, demanding money

SAN ANTONIO – Scammers are posing as San Antonio police officers and telling victims they have been flagged for purchasing suspicious equipment before demanding money.

The police department issued a warning about the scam Wednesday afternoon.

SAPD said the department “will never contact residents over their financial status or ask residents to pay a fee over the phone.”

The suspects are asking victims to purchase gift cards to pay a “fee,” some asking for money through payment apps.

Additionally, SAPD said they would never ask for personal identification information, such as driver’s licenses or social security numbers.

You can report the scam call to SAPD’s non-emergency line at 210-207-7273.