Tony Parker autographed memorabilia to be auctioned off to support Spurs Youth Basketball League

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give, the nonprofit arm of Spurs Sports & Entertainment is auctioning off autographed Tony Parker memorabilia as a way to help support its youth basketball league, a press release said Wednesday.

The organization is auctioning off multiple pieces, signed by the Spurs’ legend and hall-of-fame finalist. The auction opens on Thursday, Feb. 23 and those interested can bid on the items until 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

A press release said the proceeds will help make camps and clinics more accessible to area youth by expanding programming through the Spurs Youth Basketball League and San Antonio FC.

Fans will be able to bid on both autographed jerseys and prints that depict some of the iconic moments from Parker’s 17-year career. Items include:

White Association autographed 2014 NBA Championship edition jersey, size 4XL

2015-16 gray Association autographed jersey, size XL

2015-16 black Association autographed jersey, size XL

Autographed 16x20 print of Parker on the court vs. Minnesota in 2013. He recorded 31 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in a 104-94 win

Autographed 16x20 print of Parker on the court vs. Argentina while playing for the French national team in the 2012 Olympics

The auction is being held in association with the “2007 Championship” theme night scheduled for Thursday, March 2 as the Spurs host the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Tony Parker bobblehead as part of the collectible five-part series celebrating the Spurs’ 50th Anniversary.

For more information and to bid on items, you can visit the auction site by clicking here.