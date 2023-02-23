76º

LIVE

Local News

Bexar County offices to close Friday, Feb. 24 for active shooter training

Exercise will end no later than 5 p.m.

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Bexar County, San Antonio
Bexar County Courthouse (Ken Lund/Creative Commons Wiki)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioners Court is hosting an active shooter training for employees on Friday.

All county offices in the downtown complex will be closed to the public starting at noon on Feb. 24.

Bexar County Courthouse, Paul Elizondo Tower, the Justice Center, the Annex building, the Information Technology Office, and the Human Resources office, will be closed to the public.

No deliveries to these facilities will be accepted while the training occurs.

Protective orders and other essential services provided by the District Clerk’s Office will continue at the Family Justice Center located on the 2nd floor at 126 E. Nueva.

Marriage licenses and other services provided by the County Clerk’s Office will be available via their Records on the Run mobile unit that will be located at 232 Iowa Street.

People can also conduct business online at Bexar.org.

During the exercise, there will be an increase in the number of emergency vehicles and, at times, may experience excessive noise levels, a news release said. The exercise will end no later than 5 p.m.

County offices will reopen for business on Monday, Feb 27, at regular business hours.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email