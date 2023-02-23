Bexar County offices to close Friday, Feb. 24 for active shooter training

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioners Court is hosting an active shooter training for employees on Friday.

All county offices in the downtown complex will be closed to the public starting at noon on Feb. 24.

Bexar County Courthouse, Paul Elizondo Tower, the Justice Center, the Annex building, the Information Technology Office, and the Human Resources office, will be closed to the public.

No deliveries to these facilities will be accepted while the training occurs.

Protective orders and other essential services provided by the District Clerk’s Office will continue at the Family Justice Center located on the 2nd floor at 126 E. Nueva.

Marriage licenses and other services provided by the County Clerk’s Office will be available via their Records on the Run mobile unit that will be located at 232 Iowa Street.

People can also conduct business online at Bexar.org.

During the exercise, there will be an increase in the number of emergency vehicles and, at times, may experience excessive noise levels, a news release said. The exercise will end no later than 5 p.m.

County offices will reopen for business on Monday, Feb 27, at regular business hours.

