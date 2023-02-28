Mi Tierra honors Red McCombs with an altar to remember his legacy

SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Mi Tierra restaurant in Market square is paying its respects to iconic businessman and philanthropist Red McCombs. The restaurant has set up an altar with pictures of achievements and milestones in McCombs’ long legacy.

“I can’t find the right words to express the gratefulness I feel for Mr. McCombs,” Said Gerardo Carvajal, General Manager at Mi Tierra

Carvajal explained words might be hard to come by, but there’s no lack of appreciation for McCombs. Adding the restaurant wouldn’t be as successful if it hadn’t been for McCombs.

“He showed them how to do business, and the rest is history. We started with three tables a hundred and fifty dollars…now we have close to a thousand seats,” said Carvajal.

Carvajal told KSAT McComb’s guidance with Mi Tierra is part of his long history with San Antonio.

“He did a lot for us here, but he did a lot for the city… without him, we probably wouldn’t have the Spurs in town,” said Carvajal.

McCombs was pivotal in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio and owned the team twice. He also owned the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Nuggets at one point.

He also owned a car dealership empire that spanned 60 locations, along with co-founding Clear Channel in 1972.

The McCombs family and many of San Antonio’s city leaders gathered on Monday to pay their respects to business icon Red McCombs, who passed away on Sunday, February 19.

The funeral service, “A Celebration of a Life Well Lived,” honored McCombs and was held at the Tobin Center of the Performing Arts.

McCombs family issued the following statement last week:

“The entire McCombs Family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Red McCombs, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. As he drew his last breath peacefully at home, he was surrounded by family that loved and adored him.

“Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways. But to us, he was always, first and foremost, ‘Dad’ or ‘Poppop.’

We mourn the loss of a Texas icon.”