Activist, mother of Castro twins likely to be interim District 7 councilwoman

The San Antonio City Council has all but named the activist, former educator, and mother of the city’s two most recognizable political figures, as the interim council member for District 7.

Following public interviews with the four applicants and a brief discussion behind closed doors, the council approved Maria del Rosario “Rosie” Castro as the lone candidate to be interviewed on Thursday.

Once chosen, Castro would join the council and finish the last three months of Ana Sandoval’s council term.

Sandoval left the District 7 council seat in late January because of family obligations and financial reasons. Council members receive an annual salary of $45,722

Neither Castro nor any the of the other three applicants had applied to run in the May 6 election. So the district will have a different, permanent council member starting in June.

David Avila, a site coordinator for a veterans nonprofit; Delia Guajardo, a retired school secretary who has been involved with numerous community groups; and Sean Murphy, an armorer and former county commissioner in Florida, also applied for the position.

