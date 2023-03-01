‘Finer than frog hair’: San Antonio-area rancher charms judges, sings with Luke Bryan during ‘American Idol’ audition

A Texas rancher recently auditioned for “American Idol” and although he isn’t heading to Hollywood, he still got to fulfill part of his country music dream — by singing alongside Luke Bryan.

Marion rancher Cody Winkler, 25, appeared on the show Sunday night.

When the judges greeted him, Bryan asked him, “How are you?” and Winkler, dressed in a cowboy hat, boots and belt-buckled jeans, replied, “I’m doing finer than frog hair.”

His “frog hair” remark sparked some banter between the judges. Winkler told them that aside from raising cattle and truck driving, he started singing two years ago.

Originally, Winkler performed an a cappella version of Bill Green’s “Under A Neon Halo.”

Little did he know that moments later, he’d be living another dream — duetting with Luke Bryan.

After the judges told Winkler that they’d like to hear him with accompaniment, Bryan got out of his judge’s seat, grabbed a guitar, and started singing George Strait’s “Unwound,” alongside Winkler.

“I know that song, but I ain’t practiced that song in forever,” Winkler said after the performance.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were on their feet, clapping along during the song and after, giving the duo a standing ovation.

“You done good, Texas flyboy,” Perry said.

Winkler, unfortunately, didn’t get a golden ticket to advance to Hollywood. But, maybe we’ll see him again in another “American Idol” season.

KSAT talked to Winkler ahead of his “American Idol” episode airing. You can watch some of that interview in the video player at the top of this article.

Winkler is a graduate of Clemens High School in Schertz.

You can keep up with Winkler on his Instagram page, here.