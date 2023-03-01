Man accused of sexually assaulting woman after meeting up at La Cantera bar, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicions of sexual assault after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he forced himself on a woman after they met up at a bar in the La Cantera area.

According to BCSO, 40-year-old Paul Marceaux met with a woman Tuesday night before the two went to Marceaux’s residence in the 12000 block of Big Valley Creek to discuss a business opportunity.

BCSO reported that Marceaux allegedly forced himself on the woman and sexually assaulted her after they arrived at his home.

“He then forced the victim to take a shower and that is when the victim was able to quickly escape Paul’s residence leaving behind her personal property to include her car keys and her phone,” according to a press release.

The victim ran to a residence nearly one mile away in the 10000 block of Caliban and the homeowner called 911 for assistance.

The caller reported that an unknown female was at his doorstep pleading for help and saying she escaped from an attacker.

BCSO stated that deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Marceaux without incident around 3 p.m. Tuesday after conducting an investigation.

He was booked into Bexar County Jail and is currently being held on $80,000 bond for a second-degree felony sexual assault charge.

Records show Marceaux has a previous criminal history with two charges for DWI and one for intoxication assault.

BCSO is asking anyone who recognizes Marceaux or anyone who believes they have information on related cases to contact investigators at 210-335-6000 or BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. All information can be provided anonymously.

KSAT has reached out to BCSO to see if they believe Marceaux is involved in additional sexual assault crimes.

