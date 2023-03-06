SAFD crews extinguish house fire in Helotes

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Helotes Monday afternoon and were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Calls came in for reports of a fire just before 2 p.m. at the two-story home in the 14500 block of Windy Creek.

San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief Terrence Lowe told KSAT the fire is believed to have started between the first and second floors of the home.

“It looks like it was limited to the contents of one room,” Lowe said. “However, there is some smoke damage as well.”

Lowe said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and the source is still unknown.

Nobody was injured, and no pets were harmed, according to Lowe.