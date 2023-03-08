AMBER Alert issued for child, man wanted in connection with her abduction

COLDSPRING, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for an 8-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Haven Barker, who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Charles Estep, 50, is believed to have abducted the girl. He was last seen in Coldspring, in San Jacinto County, driving a black 2015 Honda with a Texas plate number PSY4575.

Haven is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information on the pair’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.