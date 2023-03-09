Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 20s is in critical condition with head injuries after he was run over by a truck on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities responded to the 2500 block of NW 36th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they found one man with head trauma and possibly a broken jaw. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and was stable.

Officers said they had one suspect who was in a Ford F-150 truck.

