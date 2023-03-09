74º

Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on West Side, police say

Authorities responded to the 2500 block of NW 36th Street

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: west side, San Antonio
NW 36th Street (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 20s is in critical condition with head injuries after he was run over by a truck on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities responded to the 2500 block of NW 36th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they found one man with head trauma and possibly a broken jaw. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and was stable.

Officers said they had one suspect who was in a Ford F-150 truck.

KSAT will update you when more information becomes available.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

