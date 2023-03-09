70º

LIVE

Local News

Residents uninjured after quickly evacuating fire at South Side nursing home, SAFD says

The building sustained some smoke damage but the fire was quickly extinguished

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: Fire, SAFD, South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Residents at a South Side nursing home are safe and uninjured after staff members helped them quickly escape a fire in the building, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at a nursing home in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Avenue near Padre Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the front of the building. Fire officials said a mattress caught fire, but a staff member was able to put it out with a fire extinguisher.

All of the residents were able to evacuate the building safely and were uninjured.

There was one staff member who suffered smoke inhalation during the evacuation process and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, SAFD said.

“Hats off to the staff here. They did an amazing job evacuating everybody,” an SAFD battalion chief said.

The building had “minimal damage,” but it sustained smoke damage.

“All in all, a pretty decent outcome,” an SAFD battalion chief said.

Fire officials said they would soon let the residents back inside the nursing home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email