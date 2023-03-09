Residents uninjured after quickly evacuating fire at South Side nursing home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Residents at a South Side nursing home are safe and uninjured after staff members helped them quickly escape a fire in the building, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at a nursing home in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Avenue near Padre Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the front of the building. Fire officials said a mattress caught fire, but a staff member was able to put it out with a fire extinguisher.

All of the residents were able to evacuate the building safely and were uninjured.

There was one staff member who suffered smoke inhalation during the evacuation process and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, SAFD said.

“Hats off to the staff here. They did an amazing job evacuating everybody,” an SAFD battalion chief said.

The building had “minimal damage,” but it sustained smoke damage.

“All in all, a pretty decent outcome,” an SAFD battalion chief said.

Fire officials said they would soon let the residents back inside the nursing home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

