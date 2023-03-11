FBI creates new tip line for information about case involving 4 abducted Americans in Mexico

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The San Antonio Division of the FBI created a new Digital Media Tip Line (DTML) to help them identify the person or people responsible for the murders and kidnapping of a group of U.S. citizens who visited Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 3.

Four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued, officials said.

Anyone with photos or videos related to the crimes involving the group is asked to submit them using the DMTL by clicking here.

Tipsters are urged to call 210-225-6741 with any information about the investigation. You can also submit them here.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal partners are working to investigate this case.

Matamoros borders Brownsville, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, about 277 miles from San Antonio. The FBI’s San Antonio Division’s territory includes Brownsville.

