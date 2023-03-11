Man shot during attempted robbery on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAPD responds to shooting at 1100 block of Vera Cruz on March 11, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the hip on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Vera Cruz.

Police said the man was working on his vehicle outside his apartment when six men approached him, said SAPD.

The men demanded items from the victim’s car and pulled a gun on him, shooting him once in the hip and fleeing the scene.

SAPD said the 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment.