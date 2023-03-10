Teen accused of fatally shooting 2 people at Northeast Side hotel arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager accused of gunning down two people in a Northeast Side hotel room earlier this year is now in custody, according to San Antonio police.

Kristian Ray Belmudez, 19, was arrested just after 3 p.m. Friday on capital murder charges, SAPD said.

Belmudez’s charges stem from an incident on Jan. 16, when a housekeeper at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North found two 19-year-olds had been fatally shot in a hotel room.

The victims were identified as Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, and Sanaa Keilani McNeil, 19. The couple was dating at the time of their deaths, police said.

SAPD’s Homicide Unit and U.S. Marshalls identified Belmudez as the suspect in the case and issued a public alert, asking for help in locating him prior to his arrest.

The public was advised that Belmudez was considered “armed and dangerous.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

