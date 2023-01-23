Family demands justice after two 19-year-olds found dead at NE Side hotel

Family members are mourning the loss of their loved one just days after his body was found in a hotel room on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police said a housekeeper found the two 19-year-olds on Tuesday at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.

Officers are still looking for the suspect who shot Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, and a 19-year-old woman, who hasn’t yet been identified.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not been able to notify the family of the woman, but Sanchez’s family said they were dating.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and hotel videos to find any potential suspects.

Gabriel’s mother Jassidy Sanchez said her son was taken from her too soon and she wants the person responsible to be held accountable.

“We need to get this person off the streets because they’re going to do it to somebody else and they’re going to take somebody else’s child,” Sanchez said. " He loved to rap. He was really lyrical with his words. I’m just going to miss all of it.”

If you have any information about this murder call SAPD non-emergency number 210-207-7273.

More on KSAT: