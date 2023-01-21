Teenage man found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.

San Antonio police said a woman was also found fatally shot, around 11 a.m. at the Travelodge By Wyndham, in the 3800 block of I-35 North.

Her identity has not yet been released by the ME.

At last check, no arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting.

SAPD Chief William McManus said on Tuesday it didn’t appear at the scene that there was a disturbance. However, further details on the shooting are limited at this time.

