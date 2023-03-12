North Texas officer dies after being put on life support following crash, officials say

A detention officer with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Held, died after suffering significant injuries from a car accident last week, according to CCSO.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas – An officer in North Texas died Friday after being involved in a car crash while off-duty, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detention Officer Benjamin Held was life-flighted from the crash scene to an area hospital and had significant head trauma. He was later placed on life support, according to officials.

On Friday, Held was removed from life support. He was an organ donor and the hospital held a donor walk in his honor, CCSO said.

“If you had the pleasure of knowing Held, you know he was an excellent officer, field-training officer, detention response team member, and a passionate officer who impacted the lives of everyone he met. He will be truly missed,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Held leaves behind his wife and his 11-year-old son.

“We ask the citizens of Collin County to pray for Held’s family, loved ones, friends, and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Funeral service arrangements haven’t yet been announced.