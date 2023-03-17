‘The whole top of the roof is gone’: 2-story home on far South Side destroyed by early-morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – A two-story home that was being remodeled on the city’s far South Side was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in by a neighbor around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 9600 block of Pleasanton Bluff, not far from Pleasanton Road and Moursund Boulevard just north of Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the roof of the home. They managed to put out the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said all of the damage done by the fire was to the roof. The house was empty, and it had no contents inside.

Firefighters fighting the flames however also battled heavy winds. The positioning in the attic made it difficult.

“Every time they’d get a hit, the wind was blowing,” a battalion chief said. “The whole top of the roof is gone.”

Fire officials say the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as nine units answered the call.

There were no injuries to firefighters.