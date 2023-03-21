Bipartisan group of lawmakers establishes dialogue with Mexico’s president, congressman says

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales said a bipartisan group accomplished a dialogue with Mexico’s president this weekend.

Gonzales was among 12 U.S. lawmakers who met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador. They talked about cybersecurity and border security.

The congressman says it’s just the beginning.

“Part of the homework, if you will, that I asked for was help finding these Americans that are missing, that’s one. Two, water disputes along the border, and I’d like to see Mexico release some water in those areas that are important to our farmers,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales called the meeting “an excellent conversation.”