SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child is now behind bars, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Peter Valenzuela, 28, is charged with aggravated assault of a child.

BCSO said the 10-year-old victim’s mother reported Valenzuela on Friday morning.

Officials said the girl told investigators Valenzuela had assaulted her in the middle of the night.

Valenzuela is at the Bexar County Jail on a $125,000 bond.