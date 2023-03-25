Thousands participate in 27th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people participated in the 27th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice Saturday morning in the historical Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood outside of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

The event was hosted by the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy and Educational Foundation.

Organizers said the purpose behind the event is to offer people an opportunity to discuss different perspectives on important issues and developments happening city and nationwide.

The foundation’s chairman, Ernest Martinez, said the mission of the march ties in with this year’s theme, “finding true life through service to others.”

“Being of service to others, it’s what helps our community advance on many different fronts, education, right, and in different areas within social justice that emerge. We need to…lend our voice for that,” Martinez said.

This year’s grand marshal is the Castro family.

The grand marshals included Councilwoman Rosie Castro and her two sons, congressman Joaquin Castro and former “HUD” Secretary Julian Castro.