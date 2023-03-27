Our Lady of the Lake University investigating ‘unauthorized access to its network’

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University is investigating a cyberattack that compromised personal information on its network.

In a statement, the university said authorities recently confirmed that “unauthorized access to its network” happened on or around Aug. 30.

The breach removed a “limited amount” of personal information from its network. The university did not release information on whose information was compromised.

OLLU said it is working with outside cybersecurity professionals for the investigation, and they are trying to analyze the extent of the situation.

University officials said they will provide more information about the incident on Friday.

“Our Lady of the Lake University is committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in its possession and has taken many precautions to safeguard it. Our Lady of the Lake University continually evaluates and modifies its practices and internal controls to enhance the security and privacy of personal information,” the statement continued.