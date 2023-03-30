ACS officer rescues ‘Lucky’ the Labrador after finding dog secured to train tracks with nail

SAN ANTONIO – It was like a scene out of a movie — a young Labrador that would soon be named “Lucky” was trapped on an active railroad track and unable to free himself.

San Antonio Animal Care Services Officer Edwards responded to an urgent 311 call on the Union Pacific Line near I-35 and Loop 410. He quickly spotted the dog lying on the tracks.

Edwards soon discovered that the leash had been tied to Lucky’s neck and secured with a nail. The leash tightened more and more as Lucky worked to free himself.

The scared dog was not ready to trust anyone, but the officer secured Lucky with a humane catch pole to help him gain Lucky’s trust, according to ACS.

As he heard a train approaching, Edwards worked quickly to get the dog off the tracks safely. ACS says the train zoomed past before the officer and Lucky even reached the animal transport vehicle.

It’s unclear if Lucky’s leash was caught on a nail or if someone purposely secured the dog onto the tracks.

“We are beyond grateful to those who reported this situation to 3-1-1 and Animal Care Officer Edwards for getting him to safety! Thank you!” ACS said in a Facebook post.

Lucky opened up more to people after having some time to settle down following the near-deadly incident.

The pup is now looking for a “furever family” and is available at the ACS shelter for people who want to meet the rescued Lucky the Lab.