Suspect accused of robbing 3 teens inside McDonald’s bathroom sought by deputies

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this suspect who is wanted for Aggravated Robbery.

A man is on the run after authorities said he robbed three teens inside a McDonald’s restaurant on the far West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred Wednesday, March 28, at a McDonald’s near the intersection of Culebra and Talley roads.

Deputies said the suspect went into the bathroom and robbed three juveniles of their personal belongings.

He then got into a black Mercedes sedan with four other people inside and sped away from the scene, BCSO said.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 18-24. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a black Nike hoodie/jacket at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with more information on the suspect, the vehicle or the incident is urged to contact the BCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (210) 335-6070 or at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.