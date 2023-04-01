Beaver wildlife park? Salsa margaritas? Don’t fall for these April Fool’s pranks today.

A beaver-themed zoo addition, next to a new Buc-ee's location in Boerne. It's part of San Antonio Zoo's April Fool's Day prank and isn't real.

SAN ANTONIO – From Tiff’s Treats cookie cocktails to a beaver wildlife park or even a salsa-flavored margarita, San Antonio businesses and others played some April Fool’s Day pranks today.

Taco Cabana, Tiff’s Treats, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, the San Antonio Zoo, and others took part in the April Fool’s shenanigans on social media.

Just as a reminder, these posts are simply nothing more than a joke. But in case you missed them and want a good laugh, check out these pranks below.

Tiff’s Treats

Popular Texas cookie shop Tiff’s Treats pranked their customers on social media, claiming they are debuting canned cocktails.

“Available in cookie-infused and milk-infused, these vodka cocktails are made with ingredients straight from our bakeries,” the company said in a statement.

Don’t be fooled though -- these products are all part of an April Fool’s Day prank. But we can dream, right?

We made canned cocktails! Yep, you read that right. Available in Cookie-Infused and Milk-Infused, these vodka cocktails are made with ingredients straight from our bakeries. Get yours now! Enjoy responsibly🍪🥛https://t.co/APjXDu51r8 pic.twitter.com/rwe6U8cc4G — Tiff's Treats (@tiffstreats) April 1, 2023

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

There’s no age limit for enjoying a meal from Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. At least, that’s what this April Fool’s Day prank shows.

This Texas barbecue joint is debuting Bill Miller baby food in three signature flavors: fried chicken and fries, pumpkin pie and pickles and onions.

We’re still waiting to see if they’ll also advertise an infant-sized sweet tea as well.

Unfortunately, these are part of the company’s April Fool’s Day prank and aren’t real. But if they were, we’re sure they’d be a hit.

San Antonio Zoo

If you’re a fan of Buc-ee’s and beavers, then this prank will intrigue you.

The San Antonio Zoo announced it would be opening a second zoological facility in Boerne, known as the Beaver Tales Wildlife Park, around 2025.

It would be located adjacent to the future Buc-ee’s location on I-10 and Main Street and would be “completely dedicated to the North American beaver,” the zoo said.

“The wildlife park will feature three realms representing different parts of North America. Experiences will include a gift shop (The Dam Store), a restaurant (Dam Good Eats), a Beaver Interaction Program (Meet The Beavers), and a hotel (The Beaver Lodge),” SA Zoo said.

Although it sounds like a nice idea, it’s all part of an April Fool’s Day prank from the zoo. Very creative!

Taco Cabana

It’s something we didn’t know we needed... salsa-flavored margaritas!

Taco Cabana is getting in on the April Fool’s Day shenanigans by introducing three new margarita flavors, which include a salsa verde margarita, a spicy ghost pepper margarita and a salsa ranch margarita.

Whether or not you’re a fan of this new flavor, it’s not actually happening.

TC confirmed it’s an April Fool’s Day prank... but, maybe someday we’ll actually see these on the menu.

McDonald’s

Behold the “most flavoursome shoe of 2023″ -- the Big McNugget Boot.

McDonald’s UK teased their customers with what is likely a dream for their dedicated McNugget lovers -- a boot made entirely of chicken nuggets.

Doesn’t sound half bad, right?

Unfortunately, this is all part of an April Fool’s Day prank. But, maybe it could actually be a future footwear option.