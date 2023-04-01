SAPD: Man injured in shooting on West Side, three suspects sought

A man was injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side and San Antonio police are still looking for the suspects responsible.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., Friday in the 2500 block of W. Cesar Chavez, near S. Calaveras and S. Rosillo streets.

Police said a 23-year-old man was heading eastbound on W. Cesar when someone opened fire on him.

The man was shot in the lower back and behind his left knee, according to SAPD. He was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Police believe three suspects were involved in the shooting but they left the scene before officers arrived. It’s unknown if they were traveling on foot, in a vehicle or on bicycles.

Further details on the suspects are limited at this time.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

