Texas man hospitalized after being found ‘covered in blood’ with his hand chopped off, Constable says

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in Spring, Texas

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SPRING, Texas – Authorities are investigating after a man was found wandering a neighborhood in Spring, Texas, covered in blood with his hand chopped off on Saturday afternoon.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman shared details about the incident just after 2 p.m. on social media. It happened in the 23200 block of Aldine Westfield.

The man hasn’t been identified and details on what happened are still limited.

Herman said the man was taken by EMS to an area hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

