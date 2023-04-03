Amber Alert issued for abducted 12-year-old girl in Gonzales

An Amber Alert was issued for Allyanna Hernandez out of Gonzales on April 3, 2023.

GONZALES, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from her Gonzales home since Saturday.

Allyanna Hernandez was last seen walking at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the 1600 block of St. Vincent Street.

The Amber Alert lists her as an abducted child.

Allyanna is 5 feet tall with blond hair and brown eyes and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a white blouse, bell-bottom blue jeans and white shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gonzalez Police Department at 830-672-8686.

Gonzales is located about an hour east of San Antonio.