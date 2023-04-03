87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Amber Alert issued for abducted 12-year-old girl in Gonzales

Allyanna Hernandez is believed to be in grave or immediate danger

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Amber Alert, Missing, Texas
An Amber Alert was issued for Allyanna Hernandez out of Gonzales on April 3, 2023. (TXDOT)

GONZALES, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from her Gonzales home since Saturday.

Allyanna Hernandez was last seen walking at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the 1600 block of St. Vincent Street.

The Amber Alert lists her as an abducted child.

Allyanna is 5 feet tall with blond hair and brown eyes and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a white blouse, bell-bottom blue jeans and white shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gonzalez Police Department at 830-672-8686.

Gonzales is located about an hour east of San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email