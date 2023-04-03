San Antonio man admits to multiple car thefts, tells police he sells them

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested last week on multiple charges after police say he admitted to stealing vehicles in Bexar County and Balcones Heights.

Jalen Ramirez, 23, was booked into the Bexar County Jail Thursday on one count of drug possession and two counts each of aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Ramirez stole a 2015 BMW X6 on March 21 from the 1300 block of Murray Winn in Windcrest.

According to police, Ramirez and an accomplice drove up behind the victim in a dark-colored BMW SUV. Ramirez got out of the suspect vehicle and approached the victim who had just exited his car.

Police said Ramirez pointed his gun at the victim and demanded that the victim throw his keys in the vehicle and leave.

That’s when police say Ramirez chambered a round and the gun went off. A .45 caliber Hornady round was later recovered at the scene.

The victim told police he believed he had been followed by the suspects from a check-cashing business in the 5500 block of Walzem Road.

After police reviewed a neighbor’s Ring camera footage, which appeared to show Ramirez stealing the victim’s BMW, officers located the suspect vehicle in Windcrest.

The BMW turned out to be a rental vehicle that was rented to a known associate of Ramirez.

An investigation revealed that the BMW was listed as a suspect vehicle in two other theft cases — burglary of a building on March 6 and criminal mischief on March 23.

Police conducted surveillance of the residence where the rented BMW was parked and noticed a stolen silvery Chevy Equinox in the driveway on March 29, according to the affidavit.

Balcones police confirmed to San Antonio police that the Chevy had been reported as stolen earlier that morning.

After further surveillance of the home, San Antonio police witnessed Ramirez moving the stolen vehicle from the street to the driveway, which gave officers an opportunity to arrest Ramirez for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to the affidavit, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with .45 caliber Hornady rounds were found inside the BMX X3 at the residence where Ramirez and his female accomplice live, which match the description from the Windcrest robbery.

Police interviewed Ramirez who admitted to the Balcones Heights robbery but initially denied the Windcrest robbery.

The affidavit states that police then interviewed Ramirez’s accomplice, who claimed she had no idea Ramirez was going to rob anyone when the first vehicle was stolen.

She told police that she noticed the white BMW on Walzem Road but didn’t see it again until Ramirez showed up in it at a friend’s residence on the evening it was stolen.

Police subsequently conducted a second interview with Ramirez, where he admitted to the Windcrest robbery. He also said the woman he was with “knew exactly what he was going to do” and said she told him “let’s get it” when she saw the white BMW.

In a follow-up interview with police, the woman admitted to knowing about and being an accessory to the robbery.

Court records do not show that she has been arrested yet.

According to the affidavit, Ramirez told police he steals cars and sells them to various associates of his and his accomplice.