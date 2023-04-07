What’s in your Easter chocolates? Consumer Reports warns of heavy metals in some candy.

SAN ANTONIO – Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars and found concerning levels of cadmium or lead, two toxic heavy metals, in most of them.

For 23 bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that Consumer Reports’ experts and public health authorities say may be harmful.

“Kidney damage, hypertension, and reproductive issues are just some of the various health problems associated with consistent, long-term exposure to heavy metals. And the risks for kids are even greater,” said Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria.

In young children, even small amounts of metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ.

The industry has taken notice. The National Confectioners Association, an industry trade group, has said that “lead reductions can be expected within the first year of implementing new handling practices.” However, it says lowering cadmium may take longer.

What about milk chocolates, which are much more common in Easter candy and popular with children?

“Milk chocolate tends to have lower levels of heavy metals, but you’re typically trading that off with a lot more added sugars,” Loria said.

Consumer Reports’ experts suggest following a rule for all chocolate: Consume it as an occasional treat.

Chocolate can have some health benefits, too. Cacao contains flavanols­, which have been shown to help blood vessels “relax,” reduce inflammation, and lower cholesterol.

The National Confectioners Association’s response to Consumer Reports’ study:

“Chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries. The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) guidelines cited in the Consumer Reports study are not food safety standards. An expert investigation conducted through our prior California Proposition 65 settlement concluded that cadmium and lead are present in cocoa and chocolate due to soil and that bean cleaning during processing cocoa beans reduces lead and cadmium in chocolate products. The products cited in this study are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements, and the levels provided to us by Consumer Reports testing are well under the limits established by our settlement. Food safety and product quality remain our highest priorities and we remain dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible.”

