Driver extracted from vehicle with broken arms after crash on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man had to be cut out of his vehicle by firefighters following a crash on the city’s South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and McMullen Street, not far from both Mission Road and South Presa Street.

According to police, officers on patrol had spotted the vehicle that was on its side. A man in his 20s or 30s had taken a turn too fast and rolled his vehicle, police said.

SAPD said the man became trapped inside the car with two broken arms. Firefighters arrived and had to extract the man from the vehicle, police said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for his injuries. He’s expected to recover. He was found not to be intoxicated.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.