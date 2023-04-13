79º

Sam’s Club memberships start at $10 for 40th birthday promotion

Offer is valid from Friday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 19.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Sam’s Club is sharing the love for its 40th birthday.

The company is giving $40 off memberships for first-timers. The Club membership will be as low as $10, and the Plus membership will be as low as $70, according to a news release.

Membership offers are redeemable in stores and online.

The offer is valid from Friday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 19.

“Forty years in and yet we’re just getting started,” Ciara Anfield, the chief member and marketing officer of Sam’s Club, said in a release. “Our momentum is fueling our focus on keeping our members at the center of all we do. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with them.”

