Gov. Abbott discusses parental rights in education at San Antonio event

The event brought together parents, education leaders and elected officials

Cody King, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during the Houston Region Business Coalition's monthly meeting on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting San Antonio on Thursday to talk about parental rights in child education during a Parent Empowerment Night event.

The event is happening at 6 p.m., Thursday, at Saint Mary Magdalen School.

According to a news release, the event aims to bring together parents, education leaders and elected officials to discuss the “pathway for expanded parental rights” in education in Texas.

Joining the governor at the event will be San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Saint Mary Magdalen School Principal William Daly, Saint Mary Magdalen School Pastor Reverend William Combs and others.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

