Gov. Abbott discusses parental rights in education at San Antonio event

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting San Antonio on Thursday to talk about parental rights in child education during a Parent Empowerment Night event.

The event is happening at 6 p.m., Thursday, at Saint Mary Magdalen School.

According to a news release, the event aims to bring together parents, education leaders and elected officials to discuss the “pathway for expanded parental rights” in education in Texas.

Joining the governor at the event will be San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Saint Mary Magdalen School Principal William Daly, Saint Mary Magdalen School Pastor Reverend William Combs and others.

