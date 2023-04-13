66º

‘Whose Live Anyway?’ improv tour coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center this fall

Audience members may be asked to join the cast onstage

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Whose Live Anyway? is coming to San Antonio. (Tobin Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedians from the television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their improv tour to San Antonio.

“Whose Live Anyway?” will stop at the H-E-B Performance Hall at The Tobin Center on Nov. 5.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at tobincenter.org, by phone at 210-223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, 100 Auditorium Circle.

Tickets start at $29.50, and all ages are welcome.

“WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions,” a news release states.

It includes cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray.

“Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage,” the release adds.

