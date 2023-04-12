67º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Andrea Bocelli to perform arias, love songs and holiday hits in San Antonio in November

Bocelli is scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center on Wed., Nov. 29.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Things To Do, Fall, Andrea Bocelli, Music, AT&T Center
Andrea Bocelli is scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (AT&T Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming U.S. tour.

Bocelli will perform at the AT&T Center on Nov. 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 24 at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up at the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

Bocelli is expected to perform songs from his extensive repertoire including arias, love songs and holiday selections from his Christmas album.

For more tour information, you can visit www.andreabocelli.com.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email