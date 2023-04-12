Andrea Bocelli to perform arias, love songs and holiday hits in San Antonio in November

Andrea Bocelli is scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

SAN ANTONIO – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming U.S. tour.

Bocelli will perform at the AT&T Center on Nov. 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 24 at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up at the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

Bocelli is expected to perform songs from his extensive repertoire including arias, love songs and holiday selections from his Christmas album.

For more tour information, you can visit www.andreabocelli.com.