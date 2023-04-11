Pop star SZA coming to San Antonio for The SOS Tour

SZA performs during the ACL Music festival 2022 at Zilker Park on October 07, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

SAN ANTONIO – Pop star SZA has announced a San Antonio stop on her expansion of The SOS Tour.

SZA is slated to perform at the AT&T Center on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Tickets will be available to the public at noon on Friday, April 12 at ATTCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for presale access by joining AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Pop” genre.

A news release from the AT&T Center states that the tour’s expansion follows an initial sold-out, 17-date run that happened at the beginning of the year.

SZA added 10 dates with the extension, including Houston on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The S.O.S. Tour is SZA’s first arena tour and it follows the release of her sophomore album, SOS.

