‘Tropical’ Texas getaways give guests island vibes with river and creekside cabanas

Texans dreaming of those tropical island vibes might not have to shell out thousands of dollars to travel great distances — there are many places locally where you can get that tropical feel without the price tag.

Son’s Travel is a group of properties all within about an hour’s drive of San Antonio that offer waterfront cabanas, glamping, tubing and more.

Each of the six properties has its own unique vibe and offers different amenities.

The most well-known location is Son’s Island, but due to a failed spill gate at Lake Placid in 2021, the property was decimated and still closed for repair.

“Son’s Island is closed again this year due to the ongoing dam repair and they are estimating another two years before completion,” said Son’s Travel owner Byron Riedel. “All of our other five amazing Son’s waterfront properties are open.”

Son’s Travel locations:

Son’s Blue River Camp - Guests can float down the San Marcos River before ending up at their riverside cabana at Son’s Blue River Camp, located at 2769 Sherrill Road in Kingsbury, just over an hour’s drive from downtown San Antonio. There are one and two-story cabanas that each come with a barbecue pit, hammock, lounge chairs and seating. Guests can also go glamping in fully-furnished, air-conditioned cabins.

Son’s Geronimo - Son’s Geronimo gives guests access to waterfront cabins for people who book a cabin overnight. Each cabin comes with two queen beds, two twin day beds, a full kitchen and a full bathroom. Every cabin has its own firepit, picnic table, barbecue grill, comfortable outdoor seating, hammock and more.

Son’s Guadalupe - Private cabanas and in-water-covered picnic tables are available to rent at Son’s Guadalupe. Guests can float the Guadalupe River or go glamping riverside. The property is located just over one hour’s drive from San Antonio at 7308 River Road in New Braunfels. - Private cabanas and in-water-covered picnic tables are available to rent at Son’s Guadalupe. Guests can float the Guadalupe River or go glamping riverside. The property is located just over one hour’s drive from San Antonio at 7308 River Road in New Braunfels.

Son’s Island - Closed for the season.

Son’s Rio Cibolo - There are creekside cabanas, waterside and glamping cabins for guests to enjoy at this Son’s Travel location. Guests can access two miles of spring-fed water along Cibolo Creek at Rio Cibolo, located at 178 Rio Cibolo Way in Marion, about 35 minutes outside of downtown San Antonio. Son’s Rio Cibolo has a hot tub, pool, ping pong tables, basketball court and more to enjoy if you want a break from the water.

Son’s River Ranch - This Texas paradise is 150 acres and includes half a mile of river frontage. It’s located at 1400 Sherrill Road in Kingsbury, roughly one hour from downtown San Antonio. There are cabanas, covered picnic tables, camping setups, glamping cabins, tubes and kayaks.

Cabana and riverside picnic table rental prices vary by location and the date you choose to visit. Amenities like kayaks, paddleboards and tubes are available to rent at most locations.

Reservations are required to visit each of the Son’s Travel properties. Booking in advance is highly encouraged due to limited availability at each property.

Prices vary based on location and the type of accommodation booked.