‘Pinatas in the Barrio’ brings Fiesta 2023 to the West Side

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – If you live on the West Side and want to enjoy all Fiesta has to offer, look no further than Guadalupe Plaza where “Pinatas in the Barrio” is happening on Sunday, April 23.

This official Fiesta event brings food, family, and fun to the heart of the West Side.

The event is free and open to the public.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization, Aueda’s Scholarship Program, which supports artists who have fallen on hard times and wish to continue their particular passion.

