WATCH: Fiesta Oyster Bake 2023

SAN ANTONIO – It’s finally time for Fiesta Oyster Bake 2023 and if you can’t make it in person, you can join KSAT’s Patty Santos for a tour of the event. Just watch in the video player above.

This scholarship-fundraising music festival features dozens of bands every year and attracts more than 60,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs.

If you’re planning on going in person — Oyster Bake will take place from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at St. Mary’s University, located at One Camino Santa Maria.

Did you know more than 100,000 oysters are served over the two-day Oyster Bake event? They’re available baked, fried and raw. Festival attendees also eat their way through 32,000 of the fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick with with jalapeno, Oyster Bake officials said.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go to Oyster Bake this year!

Parking

Limited on-site parking is available for $20. Parking congestion is common at the event because of its location in a residential area, so visitors are encouraged to take the VIA Park and Ride bus shuttles from Crossroads Park and Ride. VIA charges $5 per person, round trip. Anyone who uses VIA to attend Oyster Bake will receive a coupon for one free bottled water, bottled soda or energy drink.

Editor’s note: The video attached to this article is from a previous report.