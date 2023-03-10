Fiesta Oyster Bake is back! Headliners have been announced for 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Ah shucks, Fiesta Oyster Bake is returning in April and KSAT has all the information you need to plan for the event.

This scholarship-fundraising music festival features dozens of bands every year and attracts more than 60,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs.

The 2023 Oyster Bake will take place from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at St. Mary’s University, located at One Camino Santa Maria.

Did you know more than 100,000 oysters are served over the two-day Oyster Bake event? They’re available baked, fried and raw.

Festival attendees also eat their way through 32,000 chicken on a sticks with jalapeno, Oyster Bake officials said.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Entertainment

Friday, April 21

Stage 1 (Classic Rock)

Stage 2 (Country)

Stage 3 (Tejano/Latin)

Stage 5 (R&B/Hip Hop)

Color Me Badd - 9:45 p.m.

TBD - 7:45 p.m.

Dizzy Rok - 6:15 p.m.

DJ TBD - 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Stage 1 (rock)

Stage 2 (Country)

Stage 3 (Tejano/Latin)

Stage 5 (Variety)

Bands for Stage 4 have not been announced as of this publication.

Tickets

General admission tickets are already on sale for $20 per person. They’re good for one-day admission only. Anyone wanting to attend both days can get a two-day ticket for $35.

Children ages 12 and younger are admitted to the event for free.

Prices are expected to increase after March 31.

Parking

Limited on-site parking is available for $20. Parking congestion is common at the event because of its location in a residential area, so visitors are encouraged to take the VIA Park and Ride bus shuttles from Crossroads Park and Ride. VIA charges $5 per person, round trip. Anyone who uses VIA to attend Oyster Bake will receive a coupon for one free bottled water, bottled soda or energy drink.