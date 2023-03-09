Tickets for the 2023 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Fiesta San Antonio doesn’t start until the end of April this year. But at KSAT, we can already hear and see the lively city-wide celebration.
We’re even more excited about the possibility of having you join us for the KSAT Fiesta parties at the Battle of Flowers® (April 28) and Fiesta Flambeau (April 29) parades. Tickets for both events are on sale now!
Here’s what’s included with your purchase:
- Admission to the exclusive KSAT party
- Assigned grandstand seating to view the parade (wheelchair-accessible seating is also available)
- 2 tacos and 1 beverage
- Access to on-site restrooms
- Access to the cash bar
- A chance to mingle with neighbors and your favorite KSAT weather and news peeps
As a bonus, you’ll have the chance to experience a live KSAT broadcast from this location and potentially be on TV.
We hope to see you there, and if you want to ensure your spot at the party, don’t delay your purchase. Viva Fiesta!
