VIA to offer park and ride service for select Fiesta events

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering its park-and-ride service to and from several Fiesta events with free VIA Fiesta medals for special event customers while supplies last.
The park-and-ride service will be available from April 21 through 29 for $1.30 each way.
VIA’s park-and-ride schedule:
St. Mary’s Oyster Bake (St. Mary’s University)
- Friday, April 21, 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue
- Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue
A Taste of New Orleans (Sunken Garden Theater)
- Friday, April 21, 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden
- Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden
- Sunday, April 23, 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden
Texas Cavaliers River Parade (River Walk)
- Monday, April 24, 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Stone Oak Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)
A Night in Old San Antonio (La Villita)
- Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)
Battle of Flowers Parade (Downtown streets)
- Friday, April 28, 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)
King William Fair (King William Historic District)
- Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride AND Stone Oak Park & Ride to/from South Main Avenue at Guenther Street
Fiesta Flambeau Parade (Downtown streets)
- Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.–midnight – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)
A news release stated that both the Oyster Bake and A Taste of New Orleans events offer free soft drink coupons to VIA’s customers.
In addition, anyone who rides the park-and-ride service to St. Mary’s University or the Sunken Garden Theater for these events will receive a coupon for one complimentary soft drink while supplies last.
More information on VIA’s park and ride service can be found online.
