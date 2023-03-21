69º

VIA to offer park and ride service for select Fiesta events

Service available from April 21-29

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

VIA offering Park and Ride service during Fiesta (Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIOVIA Metropolitan Transit is offering its park-and-ride service to and from several Fiesta events with free VIA Fiesta medals for special event customers while supplies last.

The park-and-ride service will be available from April 21 through 29 for $1.30 each way.

VIA’s park-and-ride schedule:

St. Mary’s Oyster Bake (St. Mary’s University)

  • Friday, April 21, 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue
  • Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue

A Taste of New Orleans (Sunken Garden Theater)

  • Friday, April 21, 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden
  • Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden
  • Sunday, April 23, 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride to/from St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden

Texas Cavaliers River Parade (River Walk)

  • Monday, April 24, 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Stone Oak Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)

A Night in Old San Antonio (La Villita)

  • Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)

Battle of Flowers Parade (Downtown streets)

  • Friday, April 28, 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)

King William Fair (King William Historic District)

  • Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride AND Stone Oak Park & Ride to/from South Main Avenue at Guenther Street

Fiesta Flambeau Parade (Downtown streets)

  • Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.–midnight – Crossroads Park & Ride to/from Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)

A news release stated that both the Oyster Bake and A Taste of New Orleans events offer free soft drink coupons to VIA’s customers.

In addition, anyone who rides the park-and-ride service to St. Mary’s University or the Sunken Garden Theater for these events will receive a coupon for one complimentary soft drink while supplies last.

More information on VIA’s park and ride service can be found online.

