Kick off Fiesta in culinary style with Taste of the Republic

6th annual event event is from 6 to 10 p.m. on April 20

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Taste of the republic event (Giant Noise)

SAN ANTONIOTaste of the Republic has announced its chef line-up for its upcoming Fiesta VIP culinary kickoff party.

The 6th annual event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on April 20 at the Gardens of the Alamo.

Since 2017, Taste of the Republic has helped kick off Fiesta and celebrated the food and culture of San Antonio.

Guests will be able to sample Texas-inspired cuisine from 12 well-known chefs, with wine, beer, and cocktails. A portion of the funds will help support the Fiesta Commission and the Remember the Alamo Foundation.

“There’s no state with a more colorful and diverse culinary history, and there’s no better place to celebrate that history than the grounds of The Alamo,” said founding Chef Brian West.

Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased online.

The chef lineup includes:

  • Andrew Weissman of Weissman Restaurant Group
  • Jesse Kuykendall of Milpa
  • Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg
  • Jose Ochoa of Palenque Grill
  • Juan Carlos Bazan of Cuishe Cocina Mexicana and Toro Kitchen + Bar
  • Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
  • Benjamin De Los Santos of Benjie’s Munch
  • Ernie Bradley of Cherrity Bar
  • Lisa & Damien Watel of Bistro09
  • Esaul Ramos & Joe Melig of 2M Smokehouse
  • Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack
  • Kristina Zhao of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

