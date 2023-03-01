The Alamo opening collection center this week, its first new building since the 1950s

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo is opening its anticipated Alamo Collections Center this week, marking the first new building on the grounds since the 1950s.

The Alamo Collections Center will open to the public on Friday. A preview for Friends of the Alamo members will happen on Thursday.

The two-story, 24,000-square-foot center will house the Phill Collins Collection, the Donald and Louise Yena Spanish Colonial Collection and the Alamo Collection.

It will also include 10,000 square feet of gallery space, which is five times the size of the Alamo’s current exhibit footprint.

“The new Alamo Collections Center is an important step forward in preserving and showcasing the complete history of the Alamo,” Dr. Kate Rogers, the executive director of the Alamo Trust, Inc., said in a news release. “For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to see priceless artifacts from the Phil Collins Collection, the Donald and Louise Yena Spanish Colonial Collection, and Alamo Collection. It’s a truly exciting time for the Alamo and its 1.6 million annual visitors.”

Alamo Collections Center. (Alamo Collections Center)

The artifacts will be on display at the center until the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is finished in 2026 — one of the cornerstones of the Alamo redevelopment plan.

When the museum opens, the Alamo Collections Center will be used for traveling exhibits.

The center is located on the grounds behind the Alamo Church and east of the gift shop.

Tickets to the Alamo Collections Center are on sale now. Admission for Friends of the Alamo members is free. Click here for more information.

Read also: