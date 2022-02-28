The Alamo launches Phil Collins collection preview, archaeology exhibits

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo is launching two exhibits in time for Texas Independence Day.

Officials said that on Wednesday, there will be a new preview of the Phil Collins collection “Supplies For War” at the Exhibit Hall and an opening of the “Alamo Archaeology” exhibit inside the Long Barrack.

The preview of the Phil Collins collection will be open from Wednesday, March 2 through Sunday, April 24. It will move into the new Exhibition Hall & Collections Building when it opens later this year.

“The Phil Collins Preview is just a taste of what will be on display in the Exhibition Hall & Collections Buildings when it opens later this year,” Kate Rogers, executive director of The Alamo Trust, Inc., said in a news release. “With our plans for even more immersive exhibits, including an interpretation of the south gate in Alamo Plaza, a visit to The Alamo is quickly becoming a much deeper, narrative-rich experience that it has ever been before.”

Ad

Due to Texas Independence Day, admission to the preview will be free to the public on Wednesday. After that, admission will be $5-$9 to the public, but free to members of Friends of the Alamo.

Admission to the archaeology exhibit will be free.

The news release adds that the “Alamo Archaeology” exhibit lets visitors see an excavation unit and learn about archaeological discoveries.

To learn more about activities at the Texas Independence Day Celebration, click here.

Read also: