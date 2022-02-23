WATCH: Historians recreate start of the Battle of the Alamo, Mexican Army’s arrival

SAN ANTONIO – To mark the anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Alamo, a recreation of the arrival of the Mexican Army took place on Wednesday morning.

See La Gran Marcha Del Ejercito Mexicano in the video player above.

The annual event features dozens of historians marching through Alamo Plaza, recreating how the Mexican Army arrived on Feb. 23, 1836.

“While it would take many days for the full Mexican Army to arrive, February 23 is the day that the Alamo Defenders realized that they are outnumbered and ill-prepared,” a news release states.

The siege lasted through March 6, 1836.

In honor of the Battle of the Alamo, there will be several events taking place. To see a full list of events, click here.

