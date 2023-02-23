Commemorate the battle of the Alamo with these events

SAN ANTONIO – History enthusiasts, families, and community members are invited to visit the Alamo to remember the renowned 1836 battle.

From February 23 through March 6, various events meant to educate and remember the historic battle will take place at 300 Alamo Plaza.

Upcoming Events:

Commemoration Opening Ceremony : Kicking things off is the 187th anniversary of the first day of the twelve-day siege leading up to the Battle of the Alamo on March 6, 1836. There will be live reenactments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 23. Watch the opening ceremony Kicking things off is the 187th anniversary of the first day of the twelve-day siege leading up to the Battle of the Alamo on March 6, 1836. There will be live reenactments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 23. Watch the opening ceremony here

Family Day at the Alamo : Families are invited to participate in educational activities, including a cannon crew simulation, interactive history, and hands-on games. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26. Families are invited to participate in educational activities, including a cannon crew simulation, interactive history, and hands-on games. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Texas Independence Day Celebration : Celebrate Texas officially declaring independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836. The happening occurs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2 and includes everything from live music to living history demonstrations. Celebrate Texas officially declaring independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836. The happening occurs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2 and includes everything from live music to living history demonstrations.

Salute to Texas : Remember, the Alamo Foundation is hosting this fundraiser where guests can enjoy food from Don Strange of Texas, Texas Bourbon cocktails by Garrison Brothers Distillery, and live entertainment with country music singer and nine-time Grammy Award winner Ray Benson. There will also be a surprise musical guest. The event starts at 6: 30 p.m. on March 2. Entry is $250 per person. Tickets can be purchased Remember, the Alamo Foundation is hosting this fundraiser where guests can enjoy food from Don Strange of Texas, Texas Bourbon cocktails by Garrison Brothers Distillery, and live entertainment with country music singer and nine-time Grammy Award winner Ray Benson. There will also be a surprise musical guest. The event starts at 6: 30 p.m. on March 2. Entry is $250 per person. Tickets can be purchased online

The Alamo Observance : The Grand Lodge of Texas will honor those who lost their lives at the battle. There will be a ceremony discussing the history of freemasonry in Texas. The event is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on March 4. The Grand Lodge of Texas will honor those who lost their lives at the battle. There will be a ceremony discussing the history of freemasonry in Texas. The event is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on March 4.

Evening with Heroes : From 6 to 9 p.m. on March 4, spend an evening after hours at the Alamo and experience an immersive theatre presentation and a 45-minute guided tour. Tickets are $40 each and can be found From 6 to 9 p.m. on March 4, spend an evening after hours at the Alamo and experience an immersive theatre presentation and a 45-minute guided tour. Tickets are $40 each and can be found online

Dawn at the Alamo: The experience includes a recap of events leading up to the morning hour of the Alamo battle and includes readings, vignettes, music, and wreath-laying. The event takes place from 6 to 7 a.m. on March 6. The experience includes a recap of events leading up to the morning hour of the Alamo battle and includes readings, vignettes, music, and wreath-laying. The event takes place from 6 to 7 a.m. on March 6.

READ ALSO: