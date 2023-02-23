WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Ceremony held to commemorate first day of Alamo siege in 1836

FILE - Tourists enter Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo will hold a ceremony on Thursday morning to commemorate the start of the 1836 siege.

The gathering will mark the 187th anniversary of the first day of the siege, which led to the Battle of the Alamo on March 6.

A ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday and it will be livestreamed at the top of this story. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Admission to the opening ceremony is free and open to the public, and The Alamo will hold additional demonstrations through 4 p.m.

“We welcome visitors to attend this special ceremony in person and discover the significance of a pivotal moment in Texas history,” a news release states. “At the event, attendees will learn about what unfolded on February 23, 1836, and delve into the significance of commemorating the siege on an annual basis.”

For more information, click here.

