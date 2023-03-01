81º

King William Association releases 2023 King William Fair Medal

King William Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 29

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association has released its official 2023 King William Fair Medal for the April 29 Fair.

This year’s medal showcases elements of Texas’ first residential historic district, celebrating the area’s uniqueness.

The medal features King William Park’s Gazebo, with charms displaying a 139-year-old King William home built of limestone and styled with verandah brackets.

Also displayed on the metal is King Wilhelm I of Prussia, for whom the neighborhood was named. There is also a beer stein as an ode to the German immigrants who settled in the area.

The ribbon drape comprises King William Fair’s official colors, and a gold crown embellished with jewels sits at the top of the medal.

King William Fair serves as the primary fundraiser for the King William Association and takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 29 at 300-384 Beauregard St.

The celebration will offer food and beverage booths, arts and craft vendors, live music, dance performances, a Kid’s Kingdom play area, and a parade to kick off the event, a news release said.

Medals are $10 each and can be purchased at the King William Association office at 122 Madison St. or online.

Tickets to the King William Fair can be purchased online or at the admission booth on the day of the fair.

Attendees must bring their online purchase confirmation to the event, and admission wristbands will not be used this year. No exchanges or refunds will be offered.

